Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DC Bias Reveals Treasonous J6 Witch Trials+Reporter Discovers UN-Funded Camps Deep Inside US
channel image
RealNewsChannel.com
1542 Subscribers
Shop now
38 views
Published Yesterday

RealNewsChannel.com


Washington DC is flexing its NWO muscle to brand average Americans rightfully fed up with a rigged election system as racist domestic terrorists. Because at the end of the day, Washington DC is it’s own state. A corporation separate from these United States. A lobbyist hellhole seeped in corruption teeming with compromised ingrates licking the boots of globalism and fascism. Next Drew Hernandez joins Alex Jones to discuss Tucker Carlson's interview with Putin as well as his latest reports from the southern border in California. Next On January 16th of 1991, as the Soviet Union was collapsing and the cold war coming to an end, George H.W. Bush publicly announced a new campaign of American dominance which he called, the New World Order. Then Colonel Douglas McGregor Calls Out The Massive Failure In Military Approach Towards Middle East In Epic Statement. Then Michael Yon and Doc Chambers join Alex Jones live in-studio after the massive success of the Texas Border Convoy.


Source Link; https://banned.video/


Please Like and Share This Page. Thanks


Get Storable Foods Now!; https://bit.ly/3gGxrmD


Home School your Kids in a Christian Environment: https://zionacademy.com/

Support this Faith Driven Food Pantry; https://heartlandhopemission.org/get-involved/donate/


Learn hoe to be good citizen as the Bible tells us; https://biblicalcivics.com/flashpoint-offer-a

https://www.patriotacademy.com/


GET A VACCINE EXEMPTION LETTER: https://www.twc.health/products/medical-exemption?ref=2a-PHSIZGsDPj7


ATTENTION PARENTS: How to Opt Out of Rogue Sex Ed in Schools; https://www.greatschoolsinitiative.org/


SAVE NEXT NEWS NETWORK: https://www.paypal.com/donate?campaign_id=DFCYXRNRJUMDY

and https://www.givesendgo.com/sustain-next-news

Support the Infowar! https://www.infowarsstore.com

shortcreekdreamcenter.org

https://thegatewaypunditstore.com/

https://store.100percentfedup.com/

https://brillouinenergy.com/

Support Natural News: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

https://www.flytees.biz/


Support Ron Paul Institute: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/


Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.


Keywords
us border invastiondc bias reveals treasonous j6 witch trialsreporter discovers un-funded camps deep inside us

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket