DC Bias Reveals Treasonous J6 Witch Trials+Reporter Discovers UN-Funded Camps Deep Inside US

RealNewsChannel.com





Washington DC is flexing its NWO muscle to brand average Americans rightfully fed up with a rigged election system as racist domestic terrorists. Because at the end of the day, Washington DC is it’s own state. A corporation separate from these United States. A lobbyist hellhole seeped in corruption teeming with compromised ingrates licking the boots of globalism and fascism. Next Drew Hernandez joins Alex Jones to discuss Tucker Carlson's interview with Putin as well as his latest reports from the southern border in California. Next On January 16th of 1991, as the Soviet Union was collapsing and the cold war coming to an end, George H.W. Bush publicly announced a new campaign of American dominance which he called, the New World Order. Then Colonel Douglas McGregor Calls Out The Massive Failure In Military Approach Towards Middle East In Epic Statement. Then Michael Yon and Doc Chambers join Alex Jones live in-studio after the massive success of the Texas Border Convoy.





Source Link; https://banned.video/





Please Like and Share This Page. Thanks





Get Storable Foods Now!; https://bit.ly/3gGxrmD





Home School your Kids in a Christian Environment: https://zionacademy.com/

Support this Faith Driven Food Pantry; https://heartlandhopemission.org/get-involved/donate/





Learn hoe to be good citizen as the Bible tells us; https://biblicalcivics.com/flashpoint-offer-a

https://www.patriotacademy.com/





GET A VACCINE EXEMPTION LETTER: https://www.twc.health/products/medical-exemption?ref=2a-PHSIZGsDPj7





ATTENTION PARENTS: How to Opt Out of Rogue Sex Ed in Schools; https://www.greatschoolsinitiative.org/





SAVE NEXT NEWS NETWORK: https://www.paypal.com/donate?campaign_id=DFCYXRNRJUMDY

and https://www.givesendgo.com/sustain-next-news

Support the Infowar! https://www.infowarsstore.com

shortcreekdreamcenter.org

https://thegatewaypunditstore.com/

https://store.100percentfedup.com/

https://brillouinenergy.com/

Support Natural News: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

https://www.flytees.biz/





Support Ron Paul Institute: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/





Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.



