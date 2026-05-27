Decentralized Weapons Technology and the Erosion of Naval Dominance, an interview with Professor Robert Pape

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Cheap drones and precision weapons are changing warfare forever. Weak states can now challenge global superpowers without massive armies or aircraft carriers. The age of decentralized warfare has arrived, and traditional military dominance is rapidly eroding.
#DroneWarfare #MilitaryTech #Defense #NavalPower #FutureOfWar
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