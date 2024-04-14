Create New Account
They ThinkThat They Can Beat Mr T
The Kokoda Kid
Published 18 hours ago

Mr. Cunningham has put together a great video about how the Left continues to 'wage war' on President Trump and how their efforts always seem to make Wiley Coyote a genius compared to them.

Video Source:

The Barry Cunningham Show

Closing Theme Music:

'Imminent Threat' by Steve Oxen

Fesliyan Studios

Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

MMXXIV

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between The Barry Cunningham Show or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pce sun20:43

president trumppresident donald trumpdonald j trumpmedia liesmedia misinformation

