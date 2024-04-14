They ThinkThat They Can Beat Mr T

Mr. Cunningham has put together a great video about how the Left continues to 'wage war' on President Trump and how their efforts always seem to make Wiley Coyote a genius compared to them.
Video Source:
'Imminent Threat' by Steve Oxen
Westcombe Motion Pictures
Oxley Park, NSW
Australia 2760
MMXXIV
NOTE: There is no connection between The Barry Cunningham Show or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pce sun20:43
