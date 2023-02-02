Create New Account
Amazon’s DEEP government partnerships could RUIN YOUR LIFE
51 views
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Glenn Beck


Feb 1, 2023


Amy Sterner Nelson has experienced firsthand just how dangerous Amazon truly can be. She joined Glenn during his ‘Targets of Tyranny’ special last year to detail how the tech giant used civil asset forfeiture in an attempt to pressure Amy’s husband, Carl, to admit to felony accusations that he did not commit. But, since sharing her story with Glenn’s audience, Amazon’s dark practices seemingly have only gotten worse. She joins Glenn in-studio to detail the latest developments, explaining just how deep Amazon’s partnerships with our federal government run. But it’s not just Amazon, Amy explains. It’s ALL of Big Tech, and their partnerships, their corruption, and their scare tactics are something we should ALL be terrified of.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tzg4roqawbY

Keywords
current eventscorruptionamazondangerouscivil asset forfeitureglenn beckpartnershipsamy sterner nelsondeep government

