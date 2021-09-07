WAS THE TRUDEAU GRAVEL INCIDENT THE WORK OF AGENT PROVOCATEURS PULLING OFF A FALSE FLAG "ATTACK"??!

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Justin Trudeau has clearly become the most hated candidate in this snap election and his campaign tour is beginning to fall apart as he slips further and further in the polls, leaving the future of a liberal government in question. At a campaign stop in London Ontario a number of people shouted their displeasure with his Covid-19(84) response measures while two individuals allegedly threw a handful of gravel at the PM, enough to not cause any damage but also enough to give the media food for sympathy as his campaign marches forward. In this video Dan Dicks or Press For Truth looks at the possibility these two are agent provocateurs working on behalf of the liberal government posing as violent conservatives and even if they aren’t this still goes o show that violence is not the answer when you’re going up against the real mob aka the secret government.
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Sources:
https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canadas-trudeau-trailing-polls-goes-attack-two-weeks-before-vote-2021-09-06/
https://globalnews.ca/video/8170871/trudeau-responds-to-questions-on-rocks-being-thrown-at-him-during-campaign-event-in-london-ont
https://www.vice.com/en/article/akgpn8/justin-trudeau-rocks-anti-vaxxers-london-canada-election
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/politics/article-justin-trudeau-says-he-wont-flinch-on-campaign-plans-after-gravel/
https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/federal-election-2021/trudeau-says-liberal-campaign-needs-to-adjust-after-violence-at-event-1.5575656
https://twitter.com/aliceinldnland/status/1435046811979423749
https://twitter.com/Timothy58154191
https://twitter.com/CBCNews/status/1433905149500694533
https://twitter.com/TrueNorthCentre/status/1435281184070651905
United We Fall - Full Film
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pQsyCLXYsd
https://twitter.com/TomlinsonCJ/status/1433911819643535360
https://twitter.com/kinsellawarren?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
https://fortune.com/2021/09/07/israel-vaccination-poster-child-covid-surge-shows-world-coming-next/
https://www.visiontimes.com/2021/08/31/israel-vaccine-passport-booster.html