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WAS THE TRUDEAU GRAVEL INCIDENT THE WORK OF AGENT PROVOCATEURS PULLING OFF A FALSE FLAG "ATTACK"??!
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91 views • September 07, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth



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Justin Trudeau has clearly become the most hated candidate in this snap election and his campaign tour is beginning to fall apart as he slips further and further in the polls, leaving the future of a liberal government in question. At a campaign stop in London Ontario a number of people shouted their displeasure with his Covid-19(84) response measures while two individuals allegedly threw a handful of gravel at the PM, enough to not cause any damage but also enough to give the media food for sympathy as his campaign marches forward. In this video Dan Dicks or Press For Truth looks at the possibility these two are agent provocateurs working on behalf of the liberal government posing as violent conservatives and even if they aren’t this still goes o show that violence is not the answer when you’re going up against the real mob aka the secret government.

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Sources:

https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canadas-trudeau-trailing-polls-goes-attack-two-weeks-before-vote-2021-09-06/

https://globalnews.ca/video/8170871/trudeau-responds-to-questions-on-rocks-being-thrown-at-him-during-campaign-event-in-london-ont

https://www.vice.com/en/article/akgpn8/justin-trudeau-rocks-anti-vaxxers-london-canada-election

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/politics/article-justin-trudeau-says-he-wont-flinch-on-campaign-plans-after-gravel/

https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/federal-election-2021/trudeau-says-liberal-campaign-needs-to-adjust-after-violence-at-event-1.5575656

https://twitter.com/aliceinldnland/status/1435046811979423749

https://twitter.com/Timothy58154191

https://twitter.com/CBCNews/status/1433905149500694533

https://twitter.com/TrueNorthCentre/status/1435281184070651905

United We Fall - Full Film
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pQsyCLXYsd

https://twitter.com/TomlinsonCJ/status/1433911819643535360

https://twitter.com/kinsellawarren?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

https://fortune.com/2021/09/07/israel-vaccination-poster-child-covid-surge-shows-world-coming-next/

https://www.visiontimes.com/2021/08/31/israel-vaccine-passport-booster.html
Keywords
false flagsciencevaccinecanadatrudeauinjectionpress for truthagent provocateurspressfortruthvaccine passport
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