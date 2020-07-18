Online-Only Schools - A Meritocracy With No Property Taxes!!, 3143

Good afternoon, I’m still reporting on home schooling.

It occurs to me that I don’t think I’ve ever done a report on home schooling, despite having been the dad of 4 homeschooled kids – all of whom went to college and all of whom figured out a way to pay for it themselves.

I’m proud of that because until the last couple of years I couldn’t have paid for even one semester of college school for any one of them.

So I am very familiar with the arguments for and against home schooling – and there is no doubt that the arguments for, far outweigh the arguments against it. My observation has been that kids get in far less trouble and do far better on college entrance exams. They learn early that life isn’t going to spoon feed you like they used to under the old public school system.

But one of the largest inequities is that homeschooler parents still have to pay for books and a lot of additional educational materials that schools provide – BUT – they receive absolutely zero breaks on their taxes.

So, all of a sudden, the anti-American left wants schools shut down in order to further disrupt society because they believe this domestic dystopia will help make people vote for their candidates!

What are they thinking? Do they really think they can fool the American public as to the source of this domestic violence? It’s not Trump!

That’s why I’ve been calling them Desporados for 6 months or so. Well, we all know that God works in mysterious ways.

By the way, can anyone tell me where that comes from in the Bible? Incredibly, nowhere”

I’m 113 years old and I just learned this. It comes from a hymn called “God Moves in a Mysterious Way”. It was written in 1774 by William Cowper:

It has 6 verses, but here are the first 3:

God moves in a mysterious way

His wonders to perform;

He plants His footsteps in the sea

And rides upon the storm.

Deep in unfathomable mines

Of never failing skill

He treasures up His bright designs

And works His sov’reign will.

Ye fearful saints, fresh courage take;

The clouds ye so much dread

Are big with mercy and shall break

In blessings on your head.

So that’s the sort of thing that you learn when you are a homeschooler.

Back on topic, the Desperados now want all learning to be online. Fine with me, but with one proviso: we’ll trade you moving to an all homeschooled system IF we got a 90% rebate on this year’s property tax and every property tax going into the future.

Why? Because typically the public school system typically sucks up 60% of a county’s budget. And typically, these schools are surrounded by high population density housing. Think what a windfall for the county it would be to sell off all that land.

Well, you’d want to keep all the tennis courts and a couple of soccer fields here and there, but we don’t need those sports facilities at every single school in the nation.

Would we fire all the teachers? Heck no. They could all go online to teach, but it would quickly evolve from a leftist bureaucracy into a total meritocracy.

It would become a total choice-driven endeavor. If you hate your teacher, you just un-sub from them and go subscribe to one you like better. If you work hard and barrel through your grade-level subjects easily, you’d be in college before you know it.

My parents had me take the 5th and 6th grade together in one year, so I got a bit ahead. But that was hard to do back in the good old days of candle-lit, unheated school rooms when I was a kid. But at least we didn’t have to ride the bus. Back in those days we all road our horses to school, and we all carried guns too – even the girls – rattlesnakes and such.

Parents could go to school too. They could audit classes. The guys would all pick the best looking women teachers, but that would encourage mandatory keto dieting for all female teachers – a big health plus.

No social distancing, no sheeple masks, no class size limited to 30 students. A great teacher could have students from around the world. Great teachers would have to employ lots of online teacher’s assistants for lots of personal attention, but this too would be a home-based position.

In fact, closing down in-person public schooling would probably take so much traffic off the roads we could cut road maintenance costs in half.

No more teacher’s unions either, this is just the breeding ground for mediocrity anyway. Commie group think would disappear in the new merit-based system.

If a teacher wanted to be paid more, then they would have to work harder to be