Russia invading? Imminent? Biden just gave Americans 48 hours to get out of Ukraine. IF war breaks out, a world war it will be. And will affect American soil. What you need to do both in the natural and behind the veil to prepare for such an event.Scripture References:2 Timothy 1:7 Spirit of fear vs Spirit of Power Love and a Sound MindPhilippians 4:7 Peace that surpasses all understandingEphesians 6:10-17 Armor of GodMark 16:17-18Everything posts on our Telegram ChannelJoin the channel today!Kingdom Purpose Life with Marjorie LouLink:t.me/MarjorieLouMUST READ - "Becoming a Powerful Christian - 7 Secrets to a Life of Miracles and Answered Prayer" BEST-SELLING Book by Marjorie Lou.In such a time as this, YOU MUST KNOW HOW MIRACLES WORK. They are not just for the super-spiritual. They are for YOU! This life-changing book introduces you to the reality of God's Kingdom, how it works, and how God makes His immeasurable greatness of power available to you. Finally experience miracles and healing in your life! Explains in detail what “Behind the Veil” really means.Amazon.com in Kindle, paperback, hardback, AudibleAnd at your favorite bookstoreFREE COURSES for Christians!Get off the spiritual couch and get strong in the Word of God! Time to understand the Kingdom and how to function efficiently in it. Critical training for times such as this.Discover your Kingdom Purpose Life and get trained to walk it out!Did I say FREE? Why yes! I did!More about Marjorie Lou – Speaker and Author