Faith To Overcome The World Or Fear To Join The World

AI at it again. The audio recording cuts out at around 38:37 into the video. Hope all is well family as we endure tribulation waiting for God to remove us to rest our souls with the tribulation saints. I continue with my street preaching and try to upload videos.

This audio was recorded on the 28th June 2023. I just put it together for video today 12th July 2023.





John 17:16-22

King James Version Bible

16 They are not of the world, even as I am not of the world.

17 Sanctify them through thy truth: thy word is truth.

18 As thou hast sent me into the world, even so have I also sent them into the world.

19 And for their sakes I sanctify myself, that they also might be sanctified through the truth.

20 Neither pray I for these alone, but for them also which shall believe on me through their word;

21 That they all may be one; as thou, Father, art in me, and I in thee, that they also may be one in us: that the world may believe that thou hast sent me.

22 And the glory which thou gavest me I have given them; that they may be one, even as we are one:





