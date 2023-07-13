BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Faith To Overcome The World Or Fear To Join The World
Yahsdaughter137777
Yahsdaughter137777
177 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • July 13, 2023

AI at it again. The audio recording cuts out at around 38:37 into the video. Hope all is well family as we endure tribulation waiting for God to remove us to rest our souls with the tribulation saints. I continue with my street preaching and try to upload videos.

This audio was recorded on the 28th June 2023. I just put it together for video today 12th July 2023.


John 17:16-22

King James Version Bible

16 They are not of the world, even as I am not of the world.

17 Sanctify them through thy truth: thy word is truth.

18 As thou hast sent me into the world, even so have I also sent them into the world.

19 And for their sakes I sanctify myself, that they also might be sanctified through the truth.

20 Neither pray I for these alone, but for them also which shall believe on me through their word;

21 That they all may be one; as thou, Father, art in me, and I in thee, that they also may be one in us: that the world may believe that thou hast sent me.

22 And the glory which thou gavest me I have given them; that they may be one, even as we are one:


Notices:

-My email contact is [email protected]

-If you would like to join a mailing list for video calls with me https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vtve4GwEe9ow/

-If you would like to keep in regular contact with me https://www.bitchute.com/video/RGpMUiVRF3mt/

-My Zoom: https://us05web.zoom.us/j/7906225444?pwd=U2wybzhRVzdEM2J4SGJRTGtEaFJvUT09

-My Skype: https://join.skype.com/invite/drChjoYDkPDh

-My facebook messenger: https://www.facebook.com/JudyDaniel137777/

-My contact Number for WhatsApp, Viber or Telegram is 1 784 4921844

Keywords
tribulationpandemicmarkofthebeast
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Why Being Prepared Is Just Common Sense

Why Being Prepared Is Just Common Sense

Mike Adams
Know What Goes on Your Skin: Explore Lab-Tested Picks in Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Part 4 Sale

Know What Goes on Your Skin: Explore Lab-Tested Picks in Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Part 4 Sale

HRS Editors
Meta Expands AI Age Estimation and Teen Account Restrictions Globally on Instagram

Meta Expands AI Age Estimation and Teen Account Restrictions Globally on Instagram

Douglas Harrington
VP Vance Mulls Direct Talks With Iran&#8217;s Rezaei To End War

VP Vance Mulls Direct Talks With Iran’s Rezaei To End War

Garrison Vance
United Airlines Blocks AI Assistants From Booking Flights, Cites System Access

United Airlines Blocks AI Assistants From Booking Flights, Cites System Access

Chase Codewell
U.S. Data Center Restrictions May Benefit Bitcoin Miners&#8217; AI Ambitions

U.S. Data Center Restrictions May Benefit Bitcoin Miners’ AI Ambitions

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy