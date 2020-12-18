© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nurse passes out on live TV after being administered COVID-19 vaccine
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
115 views • December 18, 2020
by Scott Boyd - December 17, 2020
NOQ Report
Advertisement
There’s nothing to be concerned about with the vaccine, according to mainstream media, Big Tech, and most medical professionals. That’s why they’re in the process of scrubbing the internet of the video above. They do not want anyone to know about the issues that have been popping up all week since the COVID-19 vaccine began rolling out.
https://noqreport.com/2020/12/17/nurse-passes-out-on-live-tv-after-being-administered-covid-19-vaccine/
🔥NOTE: This video was produced in HD 1280 X 720 DPI and I am not responsible for the available player DPIs of Brighteon so if the text in the video is not legible (readable) poor DPI could be the reason.
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
NOQ Report
Advertisement
There’s nothing to be concerned about with the vaccine, according to mainstream media, Big Tech, and most medical professionals. That’s why they’re in the process of scrubbing the internet of the video above. They do not want anyone to know about the issues that have been popping up all week since the COVID-19 vaccine began rolling out.
https://noqreport.com/2020/12/17/nurse-passes-out-on-live-tv-after-being-administered-covid-19-vaccine/
🔥NOTE: This video was produced in HD 1280 X 720 DPI and I am not responsible for the available player DPIs of Brighteon so if the text in the video is not legible (readable) poor DPI could be the reason.
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.