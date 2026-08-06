Data Center Expansion, an interview with Hakeem Anwar

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The rapid expansion of AI data centers is raising important questions about technology, infrastructure, community involvement, and long-term planning. As more projects move forward, many believe public awareness and local participation will play an important role in shaping future decisions. Understanding these developments can help communities stay informed and engaged. Watch the latest interview to explore the conversation, hear a range of perspectives, and learn why data center expansion is becoming an increasingly important topic.
#ArtificialIntelligence #DataCenters #Technology #Innovation #FutureTech
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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