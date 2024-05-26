VENGEANCE of the TEMPLE Part 2, PAYBACK TIME of the LAST DAYS

this is part two of vengeance of the Temple payback of the last days. as I go over more of what the Bible is saying about the Father in heaven bringing vengeance on all those who are persecuted and hurt the called out ones of the last day.. I think this message should get across to those who have been through enough sufferings that they are ready for the kingdom to come forth
You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]
for even further study of this topic go to the warning website and look for the article called redeemed with Justice at larrygmeguiar2.com
