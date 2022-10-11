TV VACCINATION SIGNS FROM 2013

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The show called 'Blacklist' premiered in 2013 and has been on for 9 seasons. But what is surprising is what is hidden in plain sight from 2013.
The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun.
Ecclesiastes 1:9 KJV
⚠️ 🚨**Video may appear smaller because it was recorded from the screen of my phone. Watching in landscape view may increase the size.***🚨
https://z3news.com/w/vaccination-programs-from-2013/
https://youtu.be/oz7n17wwQik