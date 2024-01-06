2024-1-6 why is the sabbath day such a big deal to God

ex 20:8-11
deut 5:12
isaiah 56:1-8
isaiah 58:12-14
lev 23:3
ex 31:12-17
https://e-sword.net/downloads.html
free audio bible in compressed form so it doens't take up all your space on whatever device..
(link is on the right side of the page under MBR MP3...to download all 66 books)
https://archive.org/details/19-psalms-in-audio-with-chapters-from-the-kjv-of-the-bible._202302/5+-+Deuteronomy+in+audio+with+chapters+from+the+KJV+of+the+Bible..mp3
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.