2024-1-6 why is the sabbath day such a big deal to God
joshuayisrael
6 Subscribers
51 views
Published 16 hours ago

ex 20:8-11

deut 5:12

isaiah 56:1-8

isaiah 58:12-14

lev 23:3

ex 31:12-17


https://e-sword.net/downloads.html

free audio bible in compressed form so it doens't take up all your space on whatever device..

(link is on the right side of the page under MBR MP3...to download all 66 books)

https://archive.org/details/19-psalms-in-audio-with-chapters-from-the-kjv-of-the-bible._202302/5+-+Deuteronomy+in+audio+with+chapters+from+the+KJV+of+the+Bible..mp3




godchristlifeyahuahnewwildernessjourneytestholyrestsabbathseventh dayinheritancecovenantcommandmentsjudgmentsyahushastatutesremembersabbath day

