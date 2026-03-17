Zaporizhia Front

Region n.p. Malokaterinovka

Soldiers of the 108th Airborne Assault Regiment are sharing footage of combat operations in this front sector.

✨ The video shows the destruction of enemy heavy drones used to support the enemy's forward positions and to fire on our soldiers.

⭐️ Separately, the destruction of an enemy infantry group at night is shown. After the targets were identified by aerial reconnaissance, the UAV crews transmitted the coordinates and ensured the use of strike weapons.

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of March 17, 2026

▪️ 155 enemy drones were shot down yesterday from 8 am to 8 pm, including those flying towards Moscow. By evening, in the Krasnodar Krai, in the suburbs of Labinsk, they were still extinguishing a fire at a oil depot after an attack. By night, a massive border crossing of enemy UAVs was recorded on the Bryansk sector.

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces responded with targeted strikes by UAVs and missiles on Kiev, on energy facilities.

▪️ In the Kursk region, an enemy UAV "Darts" attacked a gas station in Sevsk, and another drone - a gas station in Suzemka. A systematic work of the enemy on this type of targets is noticeable.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, two enemy UAVs attacked an energy infrastructure object, and the power supply in the settlements of the Glushkovsky and Rylysky districts was disrupted.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, three civilians were injured (in the settlements of Grafovka, Malomikhailovka, and Gruzskoe) and one soldier of the "Orlan" unit (in the settlement of Bessonovka). Constant drone attacks - in seven municipalities of the region.

▪️ In Kupyansk and to the south, the situation remains unchanged. Mutual strikes with heavy weapons and drones.

▪️ Russian units are fighting on the approaches to Konstantinovka, using aviation and drones. Control over the heights in the area of Krasny and Chasov Yar still remains with the enemy.

▪️ On the East-Zaporozhye direction, Ukrainian troops continue to attack at the junction with the Dnipropetrovsk region. In Otradnoe, a BTR of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was hit by a UAV strike, but control over the area did not pass to the enemy. Forces of units and formations of the Eastern Military District continue a systematic clearance of the controlled territory in order to exclude the presence of UAV-supplied Ukrainian Armed Forces infantry in the rear. Further south, we are advancing in Komsomolskoe and Verkhnyaya Tersa, capturing several strongholds.

▪️ On the Zaporiohye front, the enemy carried out five targeted attacks on the territory of the district hospital in the city of Vasilyevka. Our forces are hitting the enemy with drones in the gray zone up to Malokaterinovka

▪️ In the Kherson region, yesterday, a terrible summary of attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the weekend was recorded. The attacks of the Kiev regime claimed the life of one civilian (in the settlement of Nova Kakhovka) and injured six people (in the settlements of Topolevka, Aleshki, near Veliki Kopani).

The report was compiled by: (https://t.me/dva_majors)⚡️Two Majors