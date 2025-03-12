Clare Daly: Europe’s Leaders Are INCOMPETENT, DESPERATE to Keep the Ukraine Proxy War Going - Clare Daly, former MEP Ireland

Europe’s Leaders Are INCOMPETENT, DESPERATE to Keep the Ukraine Proxy War Going

Irish stalwart Clare Daly once again speaks truth to power, exposing Brussels’ war-hungry elites for what they are: incompetent, desperate, and hell-bent on turning Europe into a battlefield at the expense of its own people.

“Europe has been on a military bend for a long number of years now… they’re talking about €800 billion on defence, they’ve even come out and said that Europe has to get used to trimming down its welfare budget, because they obviously haven’t got the money to pay for all of this if we want to become a warfare state. Nobody asked the people of Europe about that.”

“Quite clearly people would much prefer to see that money spent on things to make them safe like a roof over their head and enough food on the table to deal with the devastating cost of living crisis that these people caused with their ridiculous response to an involvement in NATO’s incursion on Russia’s border and tragically using Ukraine in that aim.”

“Rather than seizing this opportunity for peace on the continent of Europe, they seem to be desperate in doing everything they can to make sure there’s some sort of war going or even getting worse. These are the most incompetent group of leaders ever at the helm of Europe… it’s disastrous for Europe.”

❗️Daly’s warning should be front-page news across the continent, but instead, Brussels will bury it under NATO propaganda, because she’s exposing the inconvenient truth: Europe’s leaders aren’t just incompetent, they are actively sabotaging peace.

€800 billion for war, but no money for housing, food security, or basic social services? That’s the future the EU is selling, where austerity is imposed on the working class so military contractors can keep the war machine running.

The people of Europe were never asked if they wanted to become a “warfare state.” The same leaders who championed “democracy” in Ukraine don’t even bother consulting their own citizens about plans to gut social spending and funnel billions into an unwinnable proxy war.

NATO’s manufactured crisis has bankrupted Europe and sacrificed Ukraine. The West had a golden opportunity to end this war through diplomacy, but instead, they’re doubling down, trying to prolong the bloodshed, and setting the stage for direct confrontation with Russia.

This is what happens when a continent is ruled by unelected bureaucrats, Atlanticist puppets, and globalist warmongers who don’t answer to their people. And yet, across Europe, from Slovakia to Hungary to the streets of Berlin, the people are waking up. The EU is running out of time.





FULL INTERVIEW (https://rumble.com/v6q9ov0-clare-daly-europe-is-gagging-for-a-war-with-russia-risks-devastating-conseq.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp)