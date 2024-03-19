Dr. Lawrence Sellin | NYC Mayor Eric Adams has VERY close relations with pro-CCP organizations

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has VERY close relations with pro-Chinese Communist Party Chinese-American organizations. First, CCP official Xiaoming Wu enters the gathering, then Eric Adams, who is led by his assistant Winnie Greco (Zheng Qirong), apparent liaison to them.

·

Note the very warm greeting given to Chinese Communist Party official Xiaoming Wu by leaders of pro-CCP Chinese-American organizations, followed by the arrival of New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the passing of a Chinese bank check between the CCP and the pro-CCP organizations.

The Democrat Party of New York is a de facto ally of the Chinese Consulate and pro-Chinese Communist Party Chinese-American organizations. They often socialize together and coordinate poltical activities. Photos are from the 2024 Breakfast Celebration and Lunar New Year parade.



@LawrenceSellin

https://x.com/LawrenceSellin/status/1769924675180900682?s=20