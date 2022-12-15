Can Jesus return in 2023 or 2024?

Will Jesus ever return? Various ones, including certain Protestants and Muslims have pointed to 2023 as the year He will. But are they looking at the wrong things? Can we see a 2023 or 2024 rapture? How about September 17, 2023? What are the signs that Jesus said to look for that precede His return? What parts of the Book of Daniel did Jesus say to look to? Have we seen any of those signs yet? Does Jesus come before or after the tribulation? Can Jesus possibly come before 2023? Are there clear signs that will point to when Jesus will return? Why do some say we need to wait at least seven more years? Why should Christians care? What about supporting the work of God? Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel go over these matters.





