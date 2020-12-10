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Earth Is Our Birthright | Timothy Alberino | The Birthright Series: Part 1 | TSR Ep. 258
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639 views • December 10, 2020
Please SUBSCRIBE & SHARE! The ultimate destiny of man is revealed! Welcome to Part 1 of the highly-anticipated Birthright Series, based on the brand new, very first book "Birthright" from prolific author and filmmaker, Timothy Alberino! Was there a creation before the beginning in Genesis? What is the whole plan of ancient human history and future end-times prophecy? Are there other creatures God created besides humans? Find out here or skip to your favorite part by using the timestamps below!
To have access to the full, uncut, ad-free, over 8-hour series RIGHT NOW, become a member of Daily Renegade at http://DailyRenegade.com
GIVE THE GIFT OF BIBLICAL KNOWLEDGE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, FROM TIMOTHY ALBERINO!
Get "Birthright" NOW, just in time for Christmas, at: https://amzn.to/2LpLYct
True Legends Conference: Answering The Alien Question: https://amzn.to/2IzT5xN
True Legends Conference: Transhumanism and the Hybrid Age: https://amzn.to/33Xf756
True Legends: Technology of the Fallen, Episode 1: https://amzn.to/3oEodvn
True Legends: The Unholy See: The Vatican Knows All The Secrets, Ep. 2: https://amzn.to/375eU1K
True Legends: Episode 3: Holocaust of Giants: https://amzn.to/3oF6XWX
Find out more about Timothy Alberino at: http://www.TimothyAlberino.com
To help with the increasing medical costs for Nathan Peck (Josh and Christina's 7 year old son) and his battle with cancer, please donate at http://www.paypal.me/joshpeckdisclosure
Topics Discussed:
00:00 - Introduction
02:46 - Where Has Tim Been The Past Two Years?
05:40 - Are Timothy Alberino and Steve Quayle Still Working Together?
07:07 - What Was The Writing Process Like?
10:43 - Man Is Not The Center Of The Universe
17:25 - What Are Aliens, Extraterrestrials, and Angels?
23:19 - The Prodigal Son Parable Explains Physical and Spiritual Reality
35:14 - Hyperspace And Multidimensional Beings
54:54 - Tim Finally Quit Putting Honey In His Coffee
55:32 - The Beginning Before Creation
1:09:57 - Armageddon Is A Kinetic War
1:12:53 - Ordering Information And Final Thoughts
1:19:47 - Conclusion
To have access to the full, uncut, ad-free, over 8-hour series RIGHT NOW, become a member of Daily Renegade at http://DailyRenegade.com
GIVE THE GIFT OF BIBLICAL KNOWLEDGE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, FROM TIMOTHY ALBERINO!
Get "Birthright" NOW, just in time for Christmas, at: https://amzn.to/2LpLYct
True Legends Conference: Answering The Alien Question: https://amzn.to/2IzT5xN
True Legends Conference: Transhumanism and the Hybrid Age: https://amzn.to/33Xf756
True Legends: Technology of the Fallen, Episode 1: https://amzn.to/3oEodvn
True Legends: The Unholy See: The Vatican Knows All The Secrets, Ep. 2: https://amzn.to/375eU1K
True Legends: Episode 3: Holocaust of Giants: https://amzn.to/3oF6XWX
Find out more about Timothy Alberino at: http://www.TimothyAlberino.com
To help with the increasing medical costs for Nathan Peck (Josh and Christina's 7 year old son) and his battle with cancer, please donate at http://www.paypal.me/joshpeckdisclosure
Topics Discussed:
00:00 - Introduction
02:46 - Where Has Tim Been The Past Two Years?
05:40 - Are Timothy Alberino and Steve Quayle Still Working Together?
07:07 - What Was The Writing Process Like?
10:43 - Man Is Not The Center Of The Universe
17:25 - What Are Aliens, Extraterrestrials, and Angels?
23:19 - The Prodigal Son Parable Explains Physical and Spiritual Reality
35:14 - Hyperspace And Multidimensional Beings
54:54 - Tim Finally Quit Putting Honey In His Coffee
55:32 - The Beginning Before Creation
1:09:57 - Armageddon Is A Kinetic War
1:12:53 - Ordering Information And Final Thoughts
1:19:47 - Conclusion
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