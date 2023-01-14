Los 7000 años de la Historia Humana

El cuadragésimo primero sermón de laiglesiadelanube.com, predicado por el hno. Roberto Breaker, en lo cual el muestra los 7000 años de la historia del mundo según la palabra de Dios, y como Dios nos mostró aquella historia en los primeros dos capítulos de Génesis.
