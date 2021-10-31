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Perth Western Australia New Biker/Bikie Laws May Outlaw Certain Tattoos Patches & Gatherings
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13 views • October 31, 2021
Perth Western Australia New Biker/Bikie Laws May Outlaw Certain Tattoos Patches & Gatherings
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kGvISeTGOYQ
https://twitter.com/4patrick7/status/1449421354466353162
https://wamnnews.com.au/news/omcg-patches-tattoos-banned-in-new-wa-gang-outlaw-legislation/
https://www.vice.com/en/article/5dbn4x/face-tattoos-banned-bikers-outlaw-motorcycle-gangs
https://youtu.be/HxKOMBeVDAc?t=69
Insane Throttle BIKER NEWS
https://youtu.be/8vK5e-9vPFk?t=376
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kGvISeTGOYQ
https://twitter.com/4patrick7/status/1449421354466353162
https://wamnnews.com.au/news/omcg-patches-tattoos-banned-in-new-wa-gang-outlaw-legislation/
https://www.vice.com/en/article/5dbn4x/face-tattoos-banned-bikers-outlaw-motorcycle-gangs
https://youtu.be/HxKOMBeVDAc?t=69
Insane Throttle BIKER NEWS
https://youtu.be/8vK5e-9vPFk?t=376
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