Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bad Actor [Bidan]
channel image
Son of the Republic
643 Subscribers
66 views
Published 15 hours ago

Joe has no ‘main character energy’?

Wrong!

He’s got the REAL BAD GUY thing down to an art form.


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (19 February 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6347227591112

Keywords
cover-upjesse wattersjoe bidenclown showcontrolled oppositionlarppolitical theaterbody doublebad guywag the dogchoreographystuntmanfall guybidengatethe moviefreak showbiden crime familybig guypuppet regimefreakshowbad actorstunt mancaptured operationplot twistlive-action role play

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket