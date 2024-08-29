HINDUISM IN HOUSTON | 8-29-2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Show #2228
Show Notes:
Pelosi video: https://www.facebook.com/reel/485343670929279
Zuckerberg admits censorship: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/mark-zuckerberg-admits-biden-admin-collusion-in-censorship-of-certain-covid-19-content/
Mistakes were not made: https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/mistakes-were-not-made-an-anthem?triedRedirect=true
Fall of the Cabal: https://www.fallcabal.com/
90 ft statue in Texas: https://indianexpress.com/article/world/massive-hanuman-statue-becomes-texas-landmark-9528257/
Decapitated statue: https://www.houstonpublicmedia.org/articles/arts-culture/2024/07/17/493907/security-footage-shows-minute-controversial-witness-statue-was-vandalized-on-university-of-houston-campus/
Amanda Grace: https://www.youtube.com/live/QxNawEe4Kes?si=91h6rfz2iSJDlMhl
Obama carries around Hanuman figurine: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/etimes/trending/obama-carries-an-image-of-lord-hanuman-with-him-heres-why/articleshow/104018141.cms
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
