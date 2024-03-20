Create New Account
FRANCE Goes All-In┃An Entire Platoon Of The Ukrainian Army Surrendered To The Russians In GEORGIEVKA
The Prisoner
Moreover, over the past few months, the number of French mercenaries and representatives of the so-called foreign legion has increased significantly in Ukraine. Let me remind you that during February and March of this year, the Russian military department officially announced the destruction of more than a hundred French mercenaries on the territory of Ukraine...............

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

russiaukrainefrance

