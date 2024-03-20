Moreover, over the past few months, the number of French mercenaries and representatives of the so-called foreign legion has increased significantly in Ukraine. Let me remind you that during February and March of this year, the Russian military department officially announced the destruction of more than a hundred French mercenaries on the territory of Ukraine...............

******************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/