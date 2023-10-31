Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Anti-War Protest at US Congress Hearing as Biden Officials Ask for Israel, Ukraine Aid - Oct 31
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
972 Subscribers
56 views
Published Yesterday

Anti-war protest at US Congress hearing as Biden officials ask for Israel, Ukraine aid

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin asked U.S. lawmakers to provide billions more dollars to Israel on Tuesday at a congressional hearing interrupted repeatedly by protesters denouncing American officials for backing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Adding:

The U.S. Secretary of Defense, Lloyd "Raytheon" Austin, believes that in the future, Russia may pose a challenge to NATO. He made this statement during a hearing in the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, saying:

"I have no doubt that sooner or later, Russia may challenge NATO, and we may find ourselves in a situation where we will be shooting at each other."

Austin also asserted that if Russia's special military operation in Ukraine is successful, it allegedly threatens the security of neighboring countries, especially the Baltic states.

Keywords
russiaisraelpalestineukrainegazalebanonrussianwest bankukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket