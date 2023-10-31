Anti-War Protest at US Congress Hearing as Biden Officials Ask for Israel, Ukraine Aid - Oct 31

Anti-war protest at US Congress hearing as Biden officials ask for Israel, Ukraine aid
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin asked U.S. lawmakers to provide billions more dollars to Israel on Tuesday at a congressional hearing interrupted repeatedly by protesters denouncing American officials for backing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.
Adding:
The U.S. Secretary of Defense, Lloyd "Raytheon" Austin, believes that in the future, Russia may pose a challenge to NATO. He made this statement during a hearing in the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, saying:
"I have no doubt that sooner or later, Russia may challenge NATO, and we may find ourselves in a situation where we will be shooting at each other."
Austin also asserted that if Russia's special military operation in Ukraine is successful, it allegedly threatens the security of neighboring countries, especially the Baltic states.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.