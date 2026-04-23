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Headquarters of pro-US Komala Party in flames as kamikaze drone hit
The Prisoner
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A drone successfully hit Camp Sordash the headquarters of Komala Party, a Kurdish opposition group that is a tactical partner of the US, based in northern Iraq and is left-oriented, which is an existential threat to Iran. Thick black smoke billows from the impact site by a massive fire at one of the party's bases in Surdash sub-district, Sulaymaniyah province, which was allegedly targeted by IRGC on Wednesday afternoon, April 22, 2026. Komala military commander Amjad Panahi announced the strike hit the party's base, adding that several houses, including food and weapons warehouses, were damaged, and no one was injured. Panahi blamed Iran for the strike, which Tehran views as having received US support, including potentially arming them, to foment an uprising in Iran and expand anti-government protests across the country.

But it appears the attack was a preemptive strike following the end of a temporary ceasefire between Iran and the US amid rising tensions in the Middle East region. This came hours after the US announced the extension of the ceasefire on Tuesday night, but Iran categorically rejected it due to violations by US Navy, by blocking oil shipping traffic in Strait of Hormuz. Komala Party has historically opposed Iranian government, which is preparing to take part in a ground attack in a US-Israeli war on Iran, according to a March 2026 report. Despite reports of them being an "Israel-US militia," the Kurdish opposition has often denied this, even though Iran knows they are ready to move in an uncalculated cross-border attack. And, kamikaze drone is now burning down the party's headquarters, eliminate another potential nest of threats to Iran!

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northern iraqcamp sordash the headquarters of komala partykurdish opposition group
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