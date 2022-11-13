Whistleblower in Iraq Sends A LIVE HACK Video Allegedly, Stealing and Cloning US Voter Registration.
https://rumble.com/v1u4po6-whistleblower-in-iraq-sends-a-live-hack-video-allegedly-stealing-and-clonin.html
I do not have any more detail about this video that appeared on Telegram, 10-11 November 2022. The panel are looking at a video that is alleged to have been sent from a whistleblower based in Iran. The video they are watching in the video claims to be a live hack into a US voting register.
The software program which is alleged to be freely downloadable is said to be show a live hack into 1,000's of accounts in the voter database. A claim is made that the video was used in the 2020 Elections. The video goes on to show Peoples details being copied from a register and cloned by using a military web site.
News Story:-
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8899303/Iranian-hackers-steal-voter-registration-data-one-state-attempt-hack-nine-others.html
Original Source
https://t.me/marksteele5g/10320
