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DIE-VERSITY | A MUZZLED KAREN SMACKED AROUND BY SOME MUZZIES OUTSIDE A PETROL STATION
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132 views • July 14, 2021
The Sweet Harmonious Sounds of Diversity in Full Display as a Muzzled Up Karen Berates Some Muzzies Over Not Wearing Their Mask. Ahhh the Fruits of Destroying Germany Are Really Starting to Ripen Now Huh ? And Things Will Only Get Worse, Call It Divine Retribution for Siding With Bolshevism in WW2.
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