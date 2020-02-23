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New NYC Cyber Center Is Run By Israeli Groups With Direct Ties To Israeli Intelligence & Shady Pasts
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37 views • February 23, 2020
The Last American Vagabond
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This is an excerpt of The Daily Wrap Up 2/17. Full Video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8oyvoGanEc
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This Article: https://tinyurl.com/rqyuhx9
Main Video: https://tinyurl.com/ro5s8zx
Supporting evidence,178-page document: https://tinyurl.com/qma26yb
Podcast Intro to 178-page document: https://tinyurl.com/so2m8m4
Explaining Highlights of above Document (1hr 52mins): Video Link: https://tinyurl.com/yx44ltd6
Video Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/1776reloaded
https://www.mintpressnews.com/cybernyc-taxpayers-millions-cyber-center-israel-ties-intelligence/264984/
63.3K subscribers
This is an excerpt of The Daily Wrap Up 2/17. Full Video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8oyvoGanEc
This information will not share itself! Please Share it...
Links for sharing this information:
This Article: https://tinyurl.com/rqyuhx9
Main Video: https://tinyurl.com/ro5s8zx
Supporting evidence,178-page document: https://tinyurl.com/qma26yb
Podcast Intro to 178-page document: https://tinyurl.com/so2m8m4
Explaining Highlights of above Document (1hr 52mins): Video Link: https://tinyurl.com/yx44ltd6
Video Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/1776reloaded
https://www.mintpressnews.com/cybernyc-taxpayers-millions-cyber-center-israel-ties-intelligence/264984/
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