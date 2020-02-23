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New NYC Cyber Center Is Run By Israeli Groups With Direct Ties To Israeli Intelligence & Shady Pasts
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The Last American Vagabond
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This is an excerpt of The Daily Wrap Up 2/17. Full Video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8oyvoGanEc

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https://www.mintpressnews.com/cybernyc-taxpayers-millions-cyber-center-israel-ties-intelligence/264984/
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