Flee sexual perversions & accept Christ

The video was produced somewhere in Canada on June 24, 2024.



In these end times, we must flee sexual perversions as the penalty for this horrible sin is death.



God made us in His own image, male and female, to live holy life pleasing to God in Genesis 1:27 and that a man will leave his parents and marry a woman as his wife in Genesis 2:24. Anyone who perverts the bond of matrimony through illicit sex, whether the sex is homosexual or heterosexual in nature, commits adultery according to Exodus 20:14.



God speaks against homosexuality in Genesis 19:24, Leviticus 18:22, Romans 1:27-28 and 1 Corinthians 6:9 as He does against against transgenderism in Deuteronomy 23:1.



Live a holy life pleasing to God by fleeing sexual immorality and by accepting Christ as your Lord, God, King, Creator and Savior in faith and by observing His holy ten commandments of love as they are found in Exodus 20:3-17.



Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington