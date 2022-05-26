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Be Prepared to Process Your Own Game and Livestock When the Collapse Comes
glock 1911
glock 1911
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122 views • May 26, 2022
If you want to eat meat "post-reset", you'll have to have the tools to process livestock and game. Discussion herein- basics like knife blade composition, boning knives, steak knives, cleavers and implements for sharpening and safe storage. Also, as predicted, expect mass shootings to continue/increase as per deep state's plan for gun confiscation to increase totalitarianism, death and destruction. It is time to hold politicians accountable for harming human safety by limiting citizens' abilities to defend themselves and their loved ones, and it is time to hold these school districts accountable for poor safety practices and not taking steps to address problems presented by troubled students.
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God bless and be safe!
Keywords
weaponspreppingwarinvasionsuppliesend of the worldwroledcgo bagwar with chinateotwakimeat processinggame processingcutting meat
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