'Horrific atrocity and war crimes...': Irish Deputy, Thomas Gould TD emotional plea for justice in Gaza
“You hear the screams, screaming... 15 thousand children... 35 thousand people total... It's unbelievable, the genocide that's happening. A child with no head! And the Israeli government says it's a mistake! I hope Benjamin Netanyahu burns in Hell in the same way those children burned."
Irish Deputy, Thomas Gould TD, delivered a powerful speech while discussing his country's recognition of the State of Palestine.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.