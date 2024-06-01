'Horrific atrocity and war crimes...': Irish Deputy, Thomas Gould TD emotional plea for justice in Gaza





“You hear the screams, screaming... 15 thousand children... 35 thousand people total... It's unbelievable, the genocide that's happening. A child with no head! And the Israeli government says it's a mistake! I hope Benjamin Netanyahu burns in Hell in the same way those children burned."





Irish Deputy, Thomas Gould TD, delivered a powerful speech while discussing his country's recognition of the State of Palestine.



