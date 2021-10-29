Radical Truth #51 - Situation Update: Afghanistan (Extended Edition)

You may be seeing and hearing news from the Middle East, but you won’t get ALL that you need to know from the mainstream media. We’ll cover a timeline of recent events, but also the overall situation in general, as well as the problems and solutions.

FYI: This "Extended Edition" contains more information / footage than the version that is aired on NRBTV (DirectTV Channel 378), which is only 28:30 in length. Watch us on NRBTV here: https://nrbtv.org/show/radical-truth/

Resources Mentioned in this Episode:

1) Book: "Stealth Invasion: Muslim Conquest Through Immigration and Resettlement Jihad" https://amzn.to/2MDbWu2

2) Video: "Lights Out: When Islam Rules America" https://www.bitchute.com/video/mYh8hN2e6lj4/

3) Video: "Unveiling the Facts of Sharia (Islamic Law)" https://www.bitchute.com/video/dCNxuuaXgHR3/

4) Video: "#1 - Religion & Politics: You've Been Lied To..." https://www.bitchute.com/video/2SgGPmQLdnE1/

Website: https://www.radicaltruth.net

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