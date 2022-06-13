CCP’s Smear Campaign against Miles Guo Is Typical

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https://gnews.org/post/p2awc84e
On June 10’s Miles Grand Live broadcast, Miles Guo revealed the reason why the CCP smears his reputation by calling him “Guo the Three-Second”.
Because it is typical of the CCP to use the same old tactics when it comes to bringing down a person or their own officials – that is, in the name of “moral corruption”; this in turn will lead to the people close to him betray him and his family will be in the ruins.