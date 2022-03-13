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Project Veritas #UnmaskNYT Bombshell Takes Over Media Airwaves! [10.03.2022]
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71 views • March 13, 2022
The Satanic New York Times Satanist Matthew Rosenberg Exposed:
https://www.nytimes.com/by/matthew-rosenberg
https://twitter.com/allmattnyt
https://www.foxnews.com/media/new-york-times-matthew-rosenberg-overreaction-jan-6-riot
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=new+york+times+matthew+rosenberg&;t=h_&ia=web
The videos Project Veritas published this week exposing The New York Times were nothing short of a BOMBSHELL.
Matthew Rosenberg, a veteran Pulitzer Prize winning journalist for the Times, was recorded admitting that ideological bias is a serious problem at his organization. He concedes that it deeply impacts their reporting.
Not only did the videos go viral, but several major outlets also picked up on this story.
130,128 views Mar 10, 2022
Project Veritas
1.48M subscribers
https://youtu.be/St29AKC0trw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
https://www.nytimes.com/by/matthew-rosenberg
https://twitter.com/allmattnyt
https://www.foxnews.com/media/new-york-times-matthew-rosenberg-overreaction-jan-6-riot
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=new+york+times+matthew+rosenberg&;t=h_&ia=web
The videos Project Veritas published this week exposing The New York Times were nothing short of a BOMBSHELL.
Matthew Rosenberg, a veteran Pulitzer Prize winning journalist for the Times, was recorded admitting that ideological bias is a serious problem at his organization. He concedes that it deeply impacts their reporting.
Not only did the videos go viral, but several major outlets also picked up on this story.
130,128 views Mar 10, 2022
Project Veritas
1.48M subscribers
https://youtu.be/St29AKC0trw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
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