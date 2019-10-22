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Top 10 Egyptian Gods and Goddesses
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355 views • October 22, 2019
Top 10 Egyptian Gods and Goddesses
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The list of famous Egyptian gods and goddesses you might learn about in history class includes Amun-Ra, king of the gods; Ra, god of the sun; Osiris, god of the underworld and afterlife; Isis, goddess of magic, marriage, healing and protection; Horus, god of war; and Anubis, god of the dead.
Ancient Egyptians worshipped many gods and goddesses in their temples and shrines; the civilization based their religious beliefs and rituals around these deities and prayed to them for good fortune in all aspects of life. The Nile god Hapi was in charge of making sure the Nile River flooded every year, for example, while Hathor helped with women’s fertility. Lesser-known gods and goddesses from Ancient Egyptian mythology are Sekhmet, Bastet, Thoth, Set, Sobek, Geb and Ptah.
Subscribe http://goo.gl/Q2kKrD
The list of famous Egyptian gods and goddesses you might learn about in history class includes Amun-Ra, king of the gods; Ra, god of the sun; Osiris, god of the underworld and afterlife; Isis, goddess of magic, marriage, healing and protection; Horus, god of war; and Anubis, god of the dead.
Ancient Egyptians worshipped many gods and goddesses in their temples and shrines; the civilization based their religious beliefs and rituals around these deities and prayed to them for good fortune in all aspects of life. The Nile god Hapi was in charge of making sure the Nile River flooded every year, for example, while Hathor helped with women’s fertility. Lesser-known gods and goddesses from Ancient Egyptian mythology are Sekhmet, Bastet, Thoth, Set, Sobek, Geb and Ptah.
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