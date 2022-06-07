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"Stimulants" - What's Your Vice? With Kate Shemirani
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14 views • June 07, 2022
The Sons of Liberty's nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani joins me in this episode to talk about what sorts of stimulants people are consuming and never realizing its true effects on the body. We'll also talk about the worship of the Queen taking place this week in England, as well as the documents coming out regarding the COVID shots and now they are targeting newborns to 5 years old!
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/stimulants-whats-your-vice-with-kate-shemirani-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/stimulants-whats-your-vice-with-kate-shemirani-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra
Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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