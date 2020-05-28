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DR RASHID BUTTAR HOSTS A DOCTOR'S COVID 19 ROUNDTABLE - london real reel 2020-5-22
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96 views • May 28, 2020
Original is here: https://londonreal.tv/dr-rashid-buttar-hosts-a-doctors-covid-19-roundtable-1000-voices-strong/
Rose/Buttar and 160 doctors in near-consensus that masks cause more harm than they prevent, the vaccine approach is wrong, etc.
Learn more at www.unMasked.icu
Rose/Buttar and 160 doctors in near-consensus that masks cause more harm than they prevent, the vaccine approach is wrong, etc.
Learn more at www.unMasked.icu
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