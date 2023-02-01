© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Three Russians who were preparing terrorist attacks on the railway in the Sverdlovsk region were detained
This was reported to the FSB. The service clarified that the Russians were offered a reward from Ukrainian neo-Nazis. Cases have been initiated against them under articles on terrorism, they face up to 20 years in prison. They have already confessed.
In addition, weapons of crime, symbols of a Ukrainian nationalist armed formation, as well as layouts of the facilities of the Russian Railways branch were seized at their places of residence