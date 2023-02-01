Three Russians who were preparing terrorist attacks on the railway in the Sverdlovsk region were detained
This was reported to the FSB. The service clarified that the Russians were offered a reward from Ukrainian neo-Nazis. Cases have been initiated against them under articles on terrorism, they face up to 20 years in prison. They have already confessed.
In addition, weapons of crime, symbols of a Ukrainian nationalist armed formation, as well as layouts of the facilities of the Russian Railways branch were seized at their places of residence
