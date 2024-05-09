1944 Thousands of German POW are paraded through the streets of Moscow - Historic Film

It was called The Parade of the Vanquished, also known as The Defeat Parade.

A march of German prisoners of war on 17 July 1944.

*I think the original title from original poster, had a typo, where found said 1945. Info at the following says 1944. An early batch of prisoners, so it seems. I'm getting a little weary, need coffee, posted more videos than usual today. .. Cynthia ; ) hah.

More info, here:

https://en.interaffairs.ru/article/the-defeat-parade-of-german-pows-in-moscow/



