EntertheStars: 'The Man Who Fell to Earth' = Satanic HIVE MATRIX! [08.06.2022]

WARNING!: brighteon.com is STILL CENCORING ME!...

IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteons 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer...





- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!





Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&t=hx&va=g&ia=web

Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&t=hx&va=g&ia=web

Subliminal Messages: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=subliminal+messages+definition&t=h_&ia=definition





Mass Formation (Psychosis): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=mass+formation+psychosis&t=h_&ia=web

Mass Hypnosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Hypnosis&t=h_&ia=web

Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&t=h_&ia=web





What is Doublespeak NPM- and NewSpeak?: Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/





“When the human race learns to read the language of symbolism, a great veil will fall from the eyes of men. They shall then know truth and, more than that, they shall realize that from the beginning truth has been in the world unrecognized, save by a small but gradually increasing number appointed by the Lords of the Dawn as ministers to the needs of human creatures struggling co regain their consciousness of divinity.”





- Manly P. Hall (1901-1990) 'The Secret Teachings of All Ages'

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6,894 views Streamed live on Jun 8, 2022

EntertheStars

107K subscribers

https://youtu.be/k2lPfMKPcH0

https://www.youtube.com/c/Enterthe5t4rzEnterthestars



