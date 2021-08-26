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Biden’s Bloody Hands: U.S. Troops Dead in Kabul
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161 views • August 26, 2021
Today on TruNews, Rick Wiles and Edward Szall provide updates on the Bloody Biden tragedy taking place in Afghanistan, as the administration attempts to ‘manage the optics’ of dead Americans. The team also provides updates on COVID and mask mandates, and the installation of Coronavirus concentration camps in Australia. NYC Administrator William Castro returns, giving an update on the New York Anti-Vax Rally on Wednesday.
In the final segment, Edward and Doc speak with a brave nurse from Ohio named Maddie, who shares with the audience her story of standing up against mandates and standing tall for her faith.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (8/26/21)
In the final segment, Edward and Doc speak with a brave nurse from Ohio named Maddie, who shares with the audience her story of standing up against mandates and standing tall for her faith.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (8/26/21)
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