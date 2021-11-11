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”THE GREAT RESET, WE ARE IN THE MIDDLE OF IT” SHOWS THIS SHORT DOCU FLAWLESSLY...
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431 views • November 11, 2021
STRIVING FOR "0" CARBON, MEANS THAT ANYTHING OF A CARBON COMPOSITION, WILL BE EXTINCT!
Life on Earth is based on carbon, likely because each carbon atom can form bonds with up to four other atoms simultaneously. This quality makes carbon well-suited to form the long chains of molecules that serve as the basis for life as we know it, such as proteins and DNA.
Life on Earth is based on carbon, likely because each carbon atom can form bonds with up to four other atoms simultaneously. This quality makes carbon well-suited to form the long chains of molecules that serve as the basis for life as we know it, such as proteins and DNA.
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