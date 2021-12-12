It's Payback Time

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71 views • December 12, 2021
[Bidan] Begs For Help
* The left is finally reaping what they sowed.
* The media are in no shape to rehab anyone.
* Liberal cities turned into war zones after ‘defund the police’ and ‘bail reform’.
* Libs are causing a crime wave.
* Kamala’s entire vice [p]residency is a stunt.
* She falls for every hoax and her staff is jumping ship.
* The Biden Administration is rotting from the head.
* The Dem-controlled Senate overturned his vax mandate.
* Even the media can’t help but notice his failures.
* It’s a catastrophe everywhere you turn in liberal America.
* Biden is begging the media to help him out — and wants them to lie for him.
* The press can’t rescue you this time, Joe.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Watters’ World | 11 December 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6286385594001
* The left is finally reaping what they sowed.
* The media are in no shape to rehab anyone.
* Liberal cities turned into war zones after ‘defund the police’ and ‘bail reform’.
* Libs are causing a crime wave.
* Kamala’s entire vice [p]residency is a stunt.
* She falls for every hoax and her staff is jumping ship.
* The Biden Administration is rotting from the head.
* The Dem-controlled Senate overturned his vax mandate.
* Even the media can’t help but notice his failures.
* It’s a catastrophe everywhere you turn in liberal America.
* Biden is begging the media to help him out — and wants them to lie for him.
* The press can’t rescue you this time, Joe.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Watters’ World | 11 December 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6286385594001
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