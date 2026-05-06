IDF chief green lights WAR CRIMES in Lebanon: 'No restrictions on use of force'

Eyal Zamir watched his troops raze villages in southern Lebanon, then told them:

💬 “Your mission is to remove every threat. All IDF capabilities are at your disposal, there's no restrictions on the use of force. We have a historic opportunity to reshape the region.”

Zamir is just the latest senior Israeli official to salivate over the prospect of committing genocide against southern Lebanon’s predominantly Shia population.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich recently joked that his son, wounded fighting Hezbollah, asked him to leave “enough” of Lebanon intact for him to destroy later.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Israel Katz promised that all border villages in Lebanon will be destroyed, following the same playbook as Rafah and Beit Hanoun in Gaza.