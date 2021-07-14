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Mirror: BIDEN’S POPE: Cancelling the Catholic Church
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31 views • July 14, 2021
Flexible Catholics would never violate equality, liberty and fraternity. They are on board with secularism. This is about the French revolution all over again. They set up a new calendar. The old one was based on the birth of Jesus Christ. That doesn't apply anymore. They want to guillotine thousands of rigid Catholics in Paris. Their crime was communialism, religious fanaticism. This will spread to other religions. Christianity has to be destroyed to get. The Pope is restricting the old Latin Mass. They are making room for the new secularist regime.
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