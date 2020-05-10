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Coronavirus Officers Now Removing People From Homes
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200 views • May 10, 2020
The newly formed American Health Police are now coming into peoples homes to forcibly remove them from their own homes
& transport them to hospitals for 'evaluation'.
This action is based on ZERO evidence of having any kind of big pharma, MSM fear porn perpetuated, CV.
Something tells me things might have gone very differently if this hadn't been recorded.
& transport them to hospitals for 'evaluation'.
This action is based on ZERO evidence of having any kind of big pharma, MSM fear porn perpetuated, CV.
Something tells me things might have gone very differently if this hadn't been recorded.
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