Did Russia Issue a WARRANT for ARREST of GLOBAL TERRORIST GEORGE SOROS???

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This was reported on Twitter:
The Russian government has announced the issuance of an arrest warrant for billionaire Georges Soros, “the main promoter of the war in Ukraine.”
Almost simultaneously, China publicly declares Soros to be a “Global Terrorist.”
LINK - https://twitter.com/OsintUpdates/status/1506645038683799557?s=09
The SGT Report posted:
https://www.sgtreport.com/2022/03/the-russian-govt-announces-an-arrest-warrant-against-the-billionaire-georges-soros/
However, PolitiFact and FactCheck.org say this is a conspiracy theory.
Meanwhile, we are digging!
https://t.me/OsintUpdates/920?comment=7622