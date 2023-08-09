Sandra Bullock's Longtime Partner Bryan Randall Dies at 57 (Aug'23)

8 Aug 2023 #SandraBullock #BryanRandall #THRNews

Sandra Bullock's longtime partner, Bryan Randall, has sadly died at age 57 following a private battle with ALS. News of his passing came as a shock to many as his illness was not publicly known.

News of Randall’s death, first reported by People and confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, came as a shock as the model-turned-photographer did not publicly disclose his diagnosis. Through a statement attributed to his “loving family,” Randall passed away “peacefully” on Saturday.

“Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request. We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours,” the statement read. “At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan.”

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/general-news/sandra-bullock-boyfriend-bryan-randall-dead-private-battle-als-1235558110/

Comment from Age of Irony

This story doesn't add up. It has been reported that Sandra Bullock's boyfriend Bryan Randall, 57, has died of ALS, a neurological disease. Sandra Bullock gave an interview in Dec. 2021, calling him "the love of her life". Yet Randall reportedly moved out of their home in October 2022 because he wanted to settle down, whereas Bullock was perfectly happy with how things were. Does this man appear to be suffering from ALS? This was the last photo of him I could find from 2021. Corporate media is posting an article on their break-up & then 5 days later announce the boyfriend is dead? Doesn't add up. I know ALS can move fast, but this could also be a vaxx induced neurological failure & they are trying to cover it up. Odd how such a publicity seeker Bullock, would want to keep this quiet if indeed it was ALS and he had it for the past 3 years. https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/pictures/sandra-bullock-bryan-randalls-relationship-timeline/

