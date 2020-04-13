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Amazon, China, One Belt One Road Cyber, Tencent, Web 3 0 Robert David Steele
Hostile Takeover
Hostile Takeover
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19 views • April 13, 2020
In a "reverse" interview Stephen E. Arnold, the top US information technology analyst (the one who exposed Google long before anyone understood the G-Zilla) asks Robert Steele, whose cyber-history is unknown to most, to talk about Amazon and Asia. Across a number of questions pre-arranged between them, Robert lays out his understanding of how the Chinese will crush Amazon, and how Tencent might be the one company that can bring Web 3.0 -- and a post-Western configuration of online-offline moral economics -- as the cyber overlay to the One Belt One Road strategy. India is the next situation -- where Jeff Bezos has been labeled an 'economic disturber' and Amazon's sweatshop labor practices and threat to brick and mortar (or straw and mud) real world enterprises are a direct risk to the livelihood of millions. In passing Steele explains why Amazon will lose its lawsuit and why Microsoft won the DoD JEDI contract on merit.

To receive summary of Amazon white paper send email to [email protected]

To watch original briefing to Amazon go to https://tinyurl.com/2007-Steele-Amazon

To donate and get an email from me, go to https://paypal.me/EarthIntel


#opensource #economics #china
Keywords
amazonchinarobert david steelewebcybertencentone beltone road
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