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BASES2021 Celestial Paladin with St Nicholas Grail State - Russian Psychic Warfare
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543 views • December 15, 2021
Duncan Davis as Celestial Paladin with 'St Nicholas' return in this Christmas lecture. Nicholas explains a brief history of Russian Warfare.
As now all major sports are property of the 'Mr Global', he gives the opportunity for the general public to get their money back! Using their own techniques for YOUR benefit.
Available for free - Please donate at thebasesproject.org/donate if you wish.
Duncan gives insight into the Grail state using the US-$ Dollar Bill. The insights into the Grail used on the Dollar bill.
Much more detail is available on their websites, and from Tim Tony Stark Rifat.
The 5th Reich, The World Econiomic Forum, Agenda 21, Agenda 30 and so on, use blackmagic against YOU. This is YOUR Chance to get your own back against them, as they drug, infect, inject and kill you.
As now all major sports are property of the 'Mr Global', he gives the opportunity for the general public to get their money back! Using their own techniques for YOUR benefit.
Available for free - Please donate at thebasesproject.org/donate if you wish.
Duncan gives insight into the Grail state using the US-$ Dollar Bill. The insights into the Grail used on the Dollar bill.
Much more detail is available on their websites, and from Tim Tony Stark Rifat.
The 5th Reich, The World Econiomic Forum, Agenda 21, Agenda 30 and so on, use blackmagic against YOU. This is YOUR Chance to get your own back against them, as they drug, infect, inject and kill you.
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